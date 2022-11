Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has been sacked by Rangers after just 12 months in charge at Ibrox, the club has confirmed.

The club dispensed with the 47-year-old’s services this monring, just three days after he celebrated 12-months in charge of the club.

‘The board would like to put on record sincere thanks to Gio for all his efforts since his appointment as manager,’ Rangers said in a statement.

… more follows