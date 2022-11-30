Proof That These 10 Resume Services Are Exactly What You Are Looking For

Advertorial Content |

Signing a job application is very stressful. You must remember all your acquired skills and experiences and carefully present them to your recruiter. Unfortunately, not all people can write a good resume. Even the most skilled professionals may copy-paste text and get rejected.

This article will tell you about the best writing services to tailor your resume to a specific position. Stay tuned because these resources actually work! They have great HR professionals and writers who will help you land a job in no time.

Skillhub

Skillhub is the best service to get you an interview. The writers here will match your professional skills to a specific position increasing your chances for a callback.

The big difference (and a strong advantage) of Skillhub is that you can get in touch with the writer to ask questions or clarify some things. In addition, the service has affordable pricing and strong expertise to assist with a job application. Check this service now to get detailed information on pricing and deadlines.

Resume Writer Direct

Before sending a request to Resume Writer Direct, you’ll be asked to complete a 30-second test to find out your key skills for the position.

Resume Writer Direct is a team of HR and recruitment professionals with more than 15 years of experience. Their goal is to use in-depth knowledge of the recruitment processes to assist job seekers in finding a dream job. In addition, these writers know how to catch an eye of a professional hiring team and provide impeccable customer service 24/7.

Let’s Eat, Grandma

Let’s Eat, Grandma has been a great resume-writing service lately. The pre-consultation survey can give writers a clear picture of your work experience and career goals.

The basic packages start at $439 and go up to $689 for premium services. It may be a disadvantage for some applicants who consider Let’s Eat, Grandma a bit expensive, but the price is not an obstacle for hundreds of fans of this resume-writing service.

The Muse

The Muse provides access to expert guidance for job seekers exploring new opportunities and looking for career guidance. Writers here are famous for being detail-oriented and very precise when it comes to tailoring a job application.

In addition, the Muse has a blog with important professional insights: you may find useful articles on upgrading a LinkedIn profile, creating a cover letter, and building a set of hard skills to land a specific position.

If you don’t want to make a resume from scratch, you may get your current file updated with the Muse! Then, apply for an editing service and discuss your career aspirations with a qualified writer.

TopResume

TopResume professionals have already helped thousands of candidates to land new jobs. It’s an ambitious team of professional writers with experience in Human Resources, Recruiting, Career Coaching, and job search strategy.

If you need a resume makeover or building one for a specific vacancy, you’ve stopped at the right place. TopResume writers will surely enhance the wording and highlight the most important achievements to showcase you as a great potential applicant.

Resumewritingservices.org

This service is special because of its storytelling features. If you want to make your resume “speak” on your behalf, apply to Resumewritingservices.org and chat with one of their writers.

The resume writers ensure your job application will pass ATS bots and be a one-of-a-kind version describing you as a professional. The experts here are certified in NRWA, CPRW, and PARW/CC. They will find you the best writer who knows a lot about a specific industry and will deliver a high-quality and personalized paper on time.

Zipjob

Although Zipjob was established in 2016, it provides a reliable, professional resume service. Zipjob, like TopResume, excels thanks to its strict customer service guidelines. In addition, their website guarantees a free rewrite in case you don’t get an interview within 60 days of submitting a job application. The TopResume and Zipjob also extend money-back guarantees for up to 60 days, while other resume writing services only provide 30-day money-back guarantees.

ResumeWriters.com

This service claims to write resumes for every occupation: whether you’re a student, military serviceman, or executive assistant. Besides, ResumeWriters are good at updating LinkedIn profiles and writing cover letters, but that’s a different story!