Pets At Home slips | gas prices drive Parkmead profits

7am: Pets At Home

A rise in freight and energy costs took a bite out of first half profits at Pets At Home, Britain’s largest pet supplies retailer.

Pet buying has continued following the rise during the pandemic, but demand for more expensive accessories appears to be falling.

The company, which also offers grooming and veterinary services, said its underlying profit before tax for the six months ended 13 October fell 9.3% to £59.2 million.

Chief executive Lyssa McGowan said.”In a challenging macro-environment, the pet care industry remains in growth across all channels, and we have continued to acquire new customers at an impressive rate, setting new records for customer numbers in recent months.”

7am: Parkmead record

High gas prices underpinned record revenue and profits at Aberdeen-based energy company Parkmead.

Revenue for the year ended 30 June more than tripled (up 236%) to £12.1 million (2021: £3.6m) while pre-tax profit came in at £4m, from a £13.4m loss in 2021.

The company posted adjusted EBITDA of £9.1m (2021: £1.0m loss). Operating profit was £5.2m (2021: £12.8m loss) or 4.8p on a per share basis.

Executive chairman Tom Cross said the company had enjoyed and “excellent year of progress” through its Dutch assets.

“The innovative royalty deal which we completed last summer is proving to be highly advantageous and is adding considerable value. Parkmead is 100% unhedged and is benefiting from these additional gas sales at higher prices.”

A strong contribution is being made by the Kempstone Hill Wind Farm, producing 100% renewable energy direct to the grid. This UK onshore wind farm is complementary to the group’s low-carbon, onshore operations in the Netherlands.

“Our team continues to identify and evaluate further acquisitions that would enhance our existing business,” said Mr Cross.

“Parkmead is well positioned for the future. We have excellent UK and Netherlands regional expertise, strong financial discipline, and a growing portfolio of high-quality assets.”

7am: Britvic

Soft drinks maker Britvic posted a rise in full-year profit and revenue as it benefited from good weather over the summer and no lockdown restrictions.

In the year to 30 September adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose 16% to £206m on revenue of £1.6bn, up 15.5% on the same period a year earlier, with double-digit revenue growth across all its business units.

7am: Halfords

Motor and cycling components firm Halfords has warned that its full-year profits will be at the lower end of expectations and said it does not expect the challenges that businesses are facing to dissipate soon.

The company said underlying profit before tax is now expected to be at the lower end of its £65m to £75m range.

Half-year results showed revenues grew to £765.7m compared to £694.8m last time (and £582.7m in 2020), but underlying pre-tax profits slumped to £29m from £57.9m (£30.2m in 2020).

Global markets

Attention will focus on the US Federal Reserve at 1900 GMT when the Open Meeting Committee will publish its minutes. Investors will be looking for any clues about the central bank’s decision-making process when it comes to interest rate hikes.

Wall Street ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.2%, the S&P 500 up 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.4%.

A rebound in oil prices and a weaker US dollar helped markets in Europe reverse their Monday losses and the FTSE 100 closed at a two-month high.

Sterling was quoted this morning at $1.1889, against $1.1871 at the London equities close on Tuesday.

Japan’s financial markets were closed for Labor Thanksgiving Day. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.2%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 1.0%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was up 0.7%.