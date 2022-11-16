Morrison-Ross to chair Arts & Business Scotland

Arts

New chair: Jane Morrison-Ross

Arts & Business Scotland has appointed South of Scotland Enterprise CEO Jane Morrison-Ross as chair, along with a further five trustees to its board.

Ms Morrison-Ross succeeds Diana Murray, while Lucinda Coulthard, Graham Dow, Peter Drummond, Susan McIntosh, and Pamela Tulloch join the Edinburgh-based charity, which has a national remit to nurture creative, social, and commercial relationships between the culture and business sectors.

Prior to joining South of Scotland Enterprise, Ms Morrison-Ross was CEO of ScotlandIS, the industry body for the digital and technology industries in Scotland. She also worked on Connecting Scotland, the Scottish Government’s digital inclusion programme.

Lucinda Coulthard is a creative fundraiser who has extensive experience in attracting and stewarding investment in the arts from corporate partnerships, trusts and foundations; Graham Dow is head of adviser & personal Channel at abrdn; Peter Drummond runs his own chartered architecture practice specialising in heritage and conservation; Susan McIntosh is director of finance at the Edinburgh International Festival; Pamela Tulloch is chief executive of the Scottish Library and Information Council(SLIC).

David Watt, chief executive of Arts & Business Scotland added: “As Scotland faces financial, societal, and environmental challenges, there has never been a greater need to establish creative partnerships between the business and culture sectors that bring innovative reciprocal cultural, social, and economic benefits.”