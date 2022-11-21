Monaghan becomes head of Azets R&D tax team

Accountancy

Tax role: Gemma Monaghan

Azets, the SME-focused accountancy firm, has appointed Gemma Monaghan as head of its R&D tax credits team in Scotland and the north.

Ms Monaghan has more than 10 years’ specialist experience advising businesses on their R&D tax credit and innovation investment strategies.

She trained as an industrial chemist and brings valuable insights into how businesses approach the funding of innovation. She has worked with a wide variety of businesses across all sectors.

Ms Monaghan said: “Azets is growing rapidly and I am looking forward to being part of the journey by applying my experience in the R&D space and helping ambitious businesses drive growth.

“There is a lot of potential to facilitate innovation investment in many of Scotland’s key sectors, such as agriculture, food & drink, renewables and life sciences.”

Mark Pryce, tax partner, said: “Gemma has a hugely impressive track record helping businesses maximise their investment in R&D and innovation.

“She is a valuable addition to Azets senior tax leadership team and her knowledge and experience will be a major asset to our clients.”