Mitchells Roberton acquires Wisharts Law

Merger

Martin McLellan and Morag Inglis of Mitchells Roberton with Frances and Robbie Wishart

Mitchells Roberton, Glasgow’s longest-established firm of solicitors, has merged with city-based property conveyancing practice Wisharts Law.

Husband-and-wife Robbie and Frances Wishart set up Wisharts Law in 2014, specialising in the residential property market.

The firm operates from offices in Nelson Mandela Place in the same building as the law library of the Royal Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow.

Morag Inglis, chair of Mitchells Roberton, said: “Our merger will provide, I believe, the continuity and stability of high-quality client service over the years to come.”

Frances Wishart added: “We are proud of the success that Wisharts Law has become. We feel that now is the right time for us to join with like-minded colleagues while we are still actively practising as solicitors.”