Ministers ‘must encourage private investment’

Ken Ross: ‘politicians have not learned from past mistakes’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Veteran property developer Ken Ross says the Scottish government must do more to encourage private sector investment if it hopes to grow the economy.

He says ministers are too reliant on trying to tackle problems by juggling spending cuts and tax rises instead of engaging with financial institutions, such as pension funds and other potential investors.

Mr Ross, who is due to announce on Monday that he has acquired the Scottish property firm Hallhill Developments, said these investors are being deterred by policies that create too much risk.

Speaking to Daily Business, he said: “Investors can choose where to put their money and they look for the lowest risk and highest returns. They don’t like policy that “frustrates, legislates and regulates when it should facilitate”.

He says that treating the private sector as an observer rather than a participant in building the economy is leading to bad legislation – such as the recent rent freeze which will have a “damaging effect” on the housing sector and, ultimately, on tenants.

The freeze was introduced last month by Patrick Harvie, the Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights. There was no prior consultation with landlords or investors and consequently there was a huge backlash from the sector and a number of projects were put on hold.

“It was probably the quickest piece of legislation in 15 years,” said Mr Ross. “Doing it just before the party conferences sent the most appalling message to the investment community.

“I doubt Mr Harvie will accept it was wrong. He is more in favour of tenants’ rights than increasing the supply of housing.

“But who is advocating the rights of the 188,000 on housing waiting lists? They are an invisible group.

“This policy demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of how to attract investment into this sector. Without rental growth landlords and investors will simply invest into other markets.

“It also demonstrates that the politicians involved have not learned from similar errors in the past. The rent freezes that were imposed in Glasgow last century created the slums such as the Gorbals. Economists have stated that the best way to destroying a city centre, other than bombing, is to impose rent controls.”

He said there is also a fundamental failure to address the impact of population change in developing the economy.

“By 2045 the population in Scotland will be in decline. No economy has been able to grow unless the population grows.

“Furthermore, the numbers over the age of 65 will increase by 68%. This will require five new major hospitals and massive expansion of the care sector. Who is going to pay for it?

“The government should not be frightened to engage with the private sector. I hope they pick up the phone.”