London outlet keeps Stack & Still flat out for growth

Pancake plan

Expansion: Paul Reynolds and Graham Swankie

Stack & Still, the UK’s largest chain of pancake houses, has made its first move into London with the opening of a restaurant in the popular Leicester Square area as part of plans to double the size of the business.

The Glasgow-headquartered company, which serves in excess of a million pancakes a year, has edged out rival bids from global brands for a 5,000 sq ft site on Irving Street that was occupied previously by American brand MOD Pizza.

The firm, which was founded by Graham Swankie and Paul Reynolds, is invest £250,000 in the venture and, following a soft opening in December, Stack & Still will emulate its cinema neighbours by rolling out the red carpet in January for an official opening.

Ryan Hawes, the group’s executive head chef in Scotland, will move to London from Scotland to open the branch as head chef. He has been replaced in Scotland by Mark Ferrari.

Earlier in his career, Mr Hawes worked as a chef de partie and a sous chef at the five-star Dorchester Hotel near London’s Hyde Park, and held two AA rosettes while he was head chef at Livingstone’s Restaurant in Linlithgow, near Edinburgh.

Stack & Still, which employs 200 staff at its seven locations in Scotland, aims to double in size during the next two years, including more locations in London.

Mr Reynolds, co-founder and chief executive, said: “It’s long been my ambition to expand Stack & Still beyond Scotland and the move into, probably the most famous leisure destination in the UK, is testament to the strength of the brand.

“Opening our flagship pancake house in such a location will allow us to expand beyond our traditionally busy breakfast time by serving dishes throughout the day to families and international tourists.”

Stack & Still will be introducing order at table technology to order pancakes in multiple languages.

Stack & Still was advised by Oliver Wright of Wright Property, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang, and TLT.