London opens higher ahead of Biden’s China talks

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.40am: SAM acquired

Kingswood has acquired Glasgow-based Strategic Asset Managers (SAM) which becomes the first Scottish firm in the consolidator’s network.

Full story here

8.05am: Biden talks

President Joe Biden’s will hold talks today with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping amid a period of heightened tension over trade and human rights.

The talks take place on the Indonesian island of Bali before a Group of 20 (G20) summit which will be overshadowed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Taiwan, Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, issues that will also loom over the G20 that opens on Tuesday without Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance.

The FTSE 100 was up 27 points at 7,345.06 in the first minutes of trading as markets prepare for a week of key data on jobs (Tue) and inflation (Wed), culminating in the Autumn Statement on Thursday which is not expected to deliver any shocks.

The pound was quoted at $1.1759 early Monday, down from $1.1781 late Friday. Brent fell to $95.57 from $96.32.

7am: Joules

Clothing and homeware company Joules has appointed administrators after talks to refinance the company broke down with agreement. Trading in its shares on the Alternative Investment Market have been suspended from today.

Full story here

7am: Wood agrees to settle lawsuit

Aberdeen-based energy services company Wood will pay Enterprise Products $115 million to settle a legacy lawsuit against Amec Foster Wheeler, a company Wood acquired in 2017.

Full story here