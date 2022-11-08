Lewis more trusted than banks for advice

Money expert

Martin Lewis: advice sought

Martin Lewis, the popular face of personal finance, rates more highly as a trusted source of financial advice than the banks, according to a new survey.

Almost half (47%) of those questioned by the Big Four accounting firm Deloitte would turn to the self-styled ‘money saving expert’ if they needed help with their finances.

A similar proportion would seek advice from friends and relatives, but only 41% felt comfortable reaching out to their bank or building society. Almost a third would turn to influencers on social media.

The reluctance to seek out bank advice was in spite of nine in ten of finding such support helpful. A third of them were offered payment plans or were able to reduce their repayments.

Louise Brett, Deloitte’s UK vice-chair, said: “It’s particularly concerning that amid the mounting cost of living, people – and particularly women – do not feel comfortable contacting their bank or building society for help.”

According to Google, Mr Lewis is the UK’s most searched-for British man. Born in Manchester in 1972, he grew up in Cheshire’s Delamere Forest.

In 2012 he started his own prime-time ITV series, The Martin Lewis Money Show. He is also a resident expert on many other shows, and a regular guest presenter of ITV’s Good Morning Britain.