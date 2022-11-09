Kerley joins Trickle leadership team as COO

Wellbeing

Trickle, the Edinburgh-based employee engagement and wellbeing company, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Amanda Kerley as chief operating officer.

Ms Kerley (pictured) has been with Trickle since 2020, most recently as customer wellbeing lead, and has a wealth of experience within the retail, property and legal sectors. She will oversee the execution of Trickle’s strategies to help meet the company’s growth plans.

CEO Paul Reid said: “Amanda has proved a brilliant addition to the business since her arrival. On the back of significant growth and some exciting new partnerships, there couldn’t be a better time for her to move into this new leadership role.

“Her appointment will put Trickle in a strong position as we continue to drive growth across the public and private sectors.”

Ms Kerley said: “Trickle continues to go from strength to strength, as more organisations recognise the importance of employee experience and wellbeing when it comes to recruiting and retaining talent.

“I am excited to join Paul in the leadership team to support the company through its next stage of growth, as we venture into new markets by highlighting Trickle’s benefits across all sectors.”