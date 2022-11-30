Innovation centre opens to develop new drugs

Science facility

MMIC: bringing expertise together

Leaders in drug development and technology will be represented in Renfrew today for the official opening of a centre aiming to bring world-leading science under one roof.

The Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) is a £200 million technology investment.

It will combining ideas from the pharmaceuticals and technology sectors and has been developed through a unique collaboration between CPI and 23 partner organisations from across these sectors, academia, and government. These include the University of Strathclyde, Scottish Enterprise, and UK Research and Innovation.

Global pharmaceutical firms AstraZeneca, GSK, Pfizer, Novartis and Alnylam, are supported by PwC and technology leaders Siemens and Applied Materials. Scottish Enterprise has contributed £16 million towards the facility.

CPI leads the Centre, providing skills training in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing roles for the facility’s Renfrewshire-based scientists, technicians, engineers and apprentices. About 100 posts have been created

CPI has strong links in Scotland and recently appointed Scottish business leaders Jackie Waring, chair of AccelerateHER, and Myrtle Dawes, director of the Aberdeen-based Net Zero Solution Centre, to its board. CPI is also a partner in the Digital Process Manufacturing Centre in North Ayrshire.

Dave Tudor, director of Medicines Manufacturing, Biologics and Quality at CPI, said: “The facility we have built here in Renfrewshire is the first example of a consistent and concerted effort from the pharma industry to collaborate. This will be crucial to unlocking the challenges we’ve faced so far to translate research into tangible benefits that will help address unmet health needs.

“Our ‘Grand Challenge’ business model aims to bring key players together to accelerate solutions to key challenges including how we reduce waste and lower the industry’s carbon footprint through better, more efficient manufacturing processes.

“We want to drive strong research in areas like cell and gene therapy, RNA, and monoclonal antibodies and deliver digital solutions, better technology and advanced supply chain mindsets to support greater investment and growth in biological manufacturing.

“The next phase is about inviting companies into the new Centre so they can benefit from the existing technologies developed as a result of our Grand Challenges.”