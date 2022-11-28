IMD unveils £40m whisky warehousing plan

Site proposed

IMD’s plans for the site

Ian Macleod Distillers (IMD) is proposing a £40 million whisky maturation warehouse scheme at Bandeath Industrial Estate in Throsk.

IMD’s proposals for the 8.2-hectare site (20.2 acres) include whisky warehousing, an associated blend centre, tank farm, offices, complementary landscaping, access, parking, drainage, and facilitating works.

The warehouses will hold casks from all of Ian Macleod’s distilleries, which are Rosebank in Falkirk, Glengoyne distillery in Stirlingshire, and Tamdhu distillery at Knockando on Speyside. The matured whisky will be transferred by road tanker to IMD’s bottling facility in Broxburn. Once packaged, they will largely be exported.

A spokesperson for IMD said: ”In addition to expanding our business operations, we believe this will deliver significant benefits for the local area, notably creating new jobs and delivering around £40 million of investment.”