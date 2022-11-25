How is SaaS disrupting the market

Advertorial Content |

It’s clear that the business sector is being affected by the digital revolution, especially with the ever-growing demand for Software as a Service (SaaS). According to a study, there are around 2,000 SaaS companies in the UK, and demand only seems to keep growing.

Whatever your role in business, SaaS is a promising route to disrupting the market sector and making your brand stick out from competitors. Here is everything you need to know about SaaS and how to disrupt the market:

What is SaaS?

Otherwise called web-based software or on-demand software, SaaS is a way of delivering applications over the Internet. Rather than installing and updating software, you can access it as and when you need via the SaaS provider’s servers. These providers manage your access to every feature of the selected application.

SaaS software has particular characteristics that are centred around providing reliable service while protecting the privacy of each user. These include easy customisation to fit different business requirements, a multitenant architecture where all users share a common code base, and better access to better manage perks and monitor data usage.

Why it is so desirable?

SaaS provides a more efficient alternative to standard software installation. Compared to traditional models, hardware and software license costs are lower and have reduced maintenance costs since the SaaS provider owns the environment. SaaS software is also accessible from anywhere, all you need is an internet connection, and you can work from your desktop or mobile.

Providers also offer automatic and frequent software updates as they receive feedback about what their clients need. These benefits make SaaS software popular amongst businesses, so much so that the UK SaaS sector is expected to nearly double in market value by 2025.

How can SaaS disrupt the market sector?

By disrupting the market, we mean introducing new, innovative methods of selling your service that help your SaaS software stick out from the crowd. Reusing customary industry practices can result in missing many new opportunities so taking the time to develop a new SaaS is essential to success in a saturated industry.

When the market is successfully disrupted, the appeal of your SaaS will broaden beyond the current market and attract more attention, making it applicable across other industries. More importantly, expanding and developing keeps your SaaS software relevant by boosting your brand reputation and fine-tuning your product.

Examples of SaaS trends

Common sectors that are being disrupted by SaaS technology include people management, cyber security, and project management.

Some of the most useful SaaS products for small businesses are Slack, a communication SaaS tool for remote teams that brings all communication into one place. Another is Buffer, a social media management software that tracks content performance and manages profiles.