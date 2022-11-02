Update:

Property round-up

Hotel plan to help regenerate decaying city area

| November 2, 2022
19-21 Cambridge Street Glasgow
Plans a hotel in dismal area of Glasgow city centre

A city centre site in Glasgow has been earmarked for a £35m aparthotel that will help regenerate the decaying Sauchiehall Street area.

PMI Developments and Peveril Securities want to redevelop the corner of Cambridge Street and Renfrew Street which is currently occupied by a vacant modern building.

The new hotel will be designed by Glasgow-based architect studio, HAUS collective.

Nigel Jones, director, PMI Developments, said: “Despite Glasgow’s buoyant hotel market there is a lack of quality aparthotels in the city which is growing in popularity across Europe amongst both business and leisure travellers.

“This prominent site with its central location lends itself well to an aparthotel and will be a boost to the ongoing regeneration of Sauchiehall Street.”

A planning application is expected to be submitted in the new year following further consultation as designs progress.

Quay proposal approved

Yorkhill Quay plan has been backed

Plans have been approved to create a low carbon community of 1,100 homes, a 200-bed hotel, leisure facilities and 2,500 sq metres of public open space at  Yorkhill Quay on the north bank of the River Clyde.

Peel L&P said the development will help connect neighbourhoods in Partick and Finnieston as well as the riverfront between key tourist attractions with walkways and cycleways along a new waterfront promenade.

A series of ‘River Rooms’ can also be used as public space with panoramic views of the waterfront offering places to pause, rest or shelter on the river front.

Work is due to begin at the end of next year.

