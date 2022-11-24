Update:

Honeyman backs growth at Douglas Home & Co

| November 24, 2022
Greig Honeyman: adviser

Veteran lawyer Greig Honeyman will act as a non-legal conduit for new business at Borders firm Douglas Home & Co.

Mr Honeyman, a former managing partner of Fyfe Ireland, spent six years as partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn and the last 18 months as a consultant.

Kelso headquartered Douglas Home & Co, which has 70 staff, opened an office in Rutland Square, Edinburgh in 2019 and has since expanded to larger offices in Charlotte Square. 

Mr Honeyman said: “Douglas Home & Co has incredible growth potential which I’m hoping to help promote in every way I can.

“I’m hoping to add significant value to the business through my own business and professional connections amassed during many years of working on private client and commercial matters around Scotland.”

Darren Thomson, chief executive of Douglas Home & Co, added: “Greig is one of Edinburgh’s best-connected business people – and brings with him a wealth of knowledge that will be a boost to our continued development.”

