Hamilton firm Asanti acquires five five data centres

Acquisition

Bill Harkins and Chris Williams of Invesis with Stewart Laing and Cathal Griffin of Asanti

Scottish specialist data centre operator Asanti Datacentres has acquired five UK data centres from Daisy Group, one of Britain’s largest communications and IT services providers.

Asanti was recently acquired by Invesis, the global investor and developer of infrastructure projects, which has committed to provide funding for Asanti to pursue acquisitions and develop new-build data centres in the UK and Europe.

Daisy Group’s data centre professionals have joined Asanti, headquartered in Hamilton, as part of the acquisition.

The Daisy Group data centres included in today’s announcement are located in: Hamilton, Birstall, Manchester, Reading and Farnborough.

Together, the Daisy data centres have a capacity of more than 1,500 racks located across the UK, providing clients with minimal data latency.

The data centres are paired, each offering a nearby location to house disaster recovery systems, providing business continuity to their clients.

The Hamilton location is paired with Asanti’s existing data centre resource in Livingston. All the data centres are connected to a single national Mesh network with a connection speed of over 100GB per second.

Daisy will remain the service provider and will become a client of Asanti. Daisy’s customers will continue to be hosted in the data centres, and their services will remain unchanged.

Stewart Laing, CEO of Asanti, who has more than 20 years of experience leading and developing data centres, said: “Today’s news confirms Asanti’s objective of driving change in the UK data centre market by providing data centre colocation and services with a specific focus on providing efficient regional edge data centre facilities.”

JLL advised on the investment.