Football recruitment agency sets corporate goals

Hiring game

Team players: Piero Carrino and Stewart Macgregor

Scotland’s first recruitment agency dedicated entirely to the football industry is aiming to bring corporate tactics into the game’s off-the-pitch hiring process.

Glasgow-based Football Careers sources staff for positions at all levels in the game, including academy directors, performance analysts, physiotherapists, senior professional development-phase coaches.

The company’s founders – football agent and recruitment specialist, Stewart Macgregor, and professional youth coach, Piero Carrino – work closely with the League Managers Association (LMA), the Professional Footballers Association (PFA), helping former and current players transition into non-playing roles, or preparing them for positions in the corporate world.

They also work with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Football Association of Wales (FAW), assisting their coach education departments with CV and career advice presentations on their UEFA courses.

Football Careers is a rebrand of Carrino’s existing company, Sport Careers Agency, pivoting the business towards a focus within the football industry.

With an existing database of 90,000 people working at all levels of the game globally, the company is targeting a ‘seven figure’ revenue within 24 months, initially employing six staff, rising to more than £2m by the end of year three.

Mr Macgregor, who has spent his career working in the football and professional services industries, said: “At the moment, the processes of recruitment in football could be made more professional.

“Change is desired and is happening more and more, driven by firms like ours in partnership with human resource teams at clubs where football recruitment is coming into line with the corporate world.”

Central to Football Career’s plans is an e-commerce platform, developed by Coatbridge-based digital agency Hybrid Anchor.