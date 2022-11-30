Food inflation soars | Mulberry ‘well placed’ | optimism dips

Markets: Live

Food inflation rockets

Rocketing food prices contributed to a record rise in shopping bills in November.

Food inflation soared to an annual high of 12.4% with overall shop price inflation rising to 7.4%, from 6.6% in October. Non-food inflation was 4.8%, against 4.1% in October.

Fresh Food inflation was up 14.3%, from 13.3% in October. This is above the 3-month average rate of 13.1%. This is the highest inflation rate in the fresh food category on record.

According to the latest BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index the cost of coffee, sports and recreation equipment saw particularly big increases.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Winter looks increasingly bleak as pressures on prices continue unabated. Food prices have continued to soar, especially for meat, eggs and dairy, which have been hit by rocketing energy costs, and rising costs of animal feed and transport.

“While there are signs that cost pressures, and price rises, might start to ease in 2023, Christmas cheer will be dampened this year as households cut back on seasonal spending in order to prioritise the essentials.”

7am: Mulberry

The luxury fashion group said it is “well placed for the festive season” despite falling to an underlying loss before tax for the period of £2.8m (2021: profit before tax of £4.5m).

The company said the loss reflects additional investments, including shop openings in Asia where trading was stronger than in the UK.

Group revenue for the half year to 1 October dipped 1% to £64.9m (2021: £65.7m).

A 6% rise in sales in China – despite COVID-19 restrictions – contributed to a 1% increase in Asia Pacific retail sales to £11.9m (2021: £11.8m). This helped offset a 10% decline in UK retail sales to £34.1m (2021: £38.0m) which were impacted by the broader economic environment.

International retail sales remained in line with the same period last year at £17.5m (2021: £17.6m).

Business optimism wanes

Business optimism across the UK service sector continued to slide over the last three months, according to the latest CBI Service Sector Survey. It said optimism deteriorated for the third consecutive quarter across the sector in the three months to November.

Cost pressures are expected to remain elevated across the entire sector in the next quarter.

Global markets

Brent oil was trading at $84.85 a barrel early today, down a touch from $85.06 late Tuesday.

Wall Street stocks closed mostly lower as uncertainty over China’s Covid plans and declining consumer confidence weighed on sentiment.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.59% weaker.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was down 0.2%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.4%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.3%.