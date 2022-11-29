Edinburgh Airport revamps pickup and dropoff zone

Work begins

Edinburgh Airport: improving access

A £1.6 million redevelopment of Edinburgh Airport’s Pickup & Dropoff will signal the start of a multi-million pound investment plan to improve passenger experience at the airport.

It is located on the ground floor of the multi-storey car park and is part of a wider £6 million programme of site developments.

Work on the Pickup & Dropoff zone will begin in the coming weeks and is scheduled to be in operation for the summer 2023 season.

Gail Taylor, director of retail and property at the airport, said: “These improvement works are the most significant we’ve undertaken since the pandemic, marking an important step in our recovery as we invest in a host of areas to create the best passenger experience.

“The transformation of this zone will lead to a brighter, safer and more user-friendly area which will benefit passengers.

“Works have been carefully planned to take place out with peak periods and although it will mean there are some temporary changes, we hope passengers agree with the improvements we’re making and we thank them for their patience.”

Once operational, the pickup & dropoff will see traffic all using a one-way system spread across four different lanes in the multi-storey ground floor. Digital signage will indicate to drivers which lanes have free spaces on entry.

Designated walkways and crossings will be introduced inside to make it safe and accessible for pedestrians to use, while new lighting will be brought in to make the area brighter and more appealing.

From early December visitors to the airport may see some works being carried out in the nearby surface car park, however there will be no changes to Pickup & Dropoff access in the meantime and passengers can continue to use the current facility until further notice.

Passengers are reminded that there is a free pick-up and drop-off area available in the long-stay car park at the airport, and this can be used for 30-minutes without charge.