Eco-cleansing firm gets backing for expansion

Michelin support

Erik Smyth and Brian Cairns: cleansing alternative

A Dundee business manufacturing next generation cleaning and sanitising products has its sights on overseas expansion after receiving support from Michelin Development.

DEW products, manufactured by Ecoanolytes UK, contain no hazardous additives, offering an alternative to chemical-based products due to their formulation from electrolysed water.

The business is on a growth curve, gaining high profile recognition and a worldwide client base for its range of sustainable home, personal, child and pet care cleaning products, and has a company-wide refillable policy in place to reduce packaging.

Since launching DEW products four years ago, Ecoanolytes has moved from a 2,000 sq ft base to a 10,000 sq ft manufacturing site at West Gourdie Industrial Estate, and increased staff from two to 16 people, to meet demand.

The company has already reached a six-figure turnover and is now targeting significant growth from sales across national and international markets.

To support the business’s ambitions, Michelin Development has provided a low-interest loan, which is being used to purchase an automated filling machine.

Erik Smyth, CEO of Ecoanolytes UK, said: “This new plant will produce a massive step up for our production capability and enable us to scale-up the business to meet demand.

“We are very pleased with the support provided by Michelin Development to help us to introduce this new equipment.

“DEW offers a kinder cleaning option for users, and we’ve had an amazing response to our products.

“Consumers are looking for an alternative to harsh chemical products. None of our products have hazardous warnings and we feel that they are very much the future of cleaning and sanitising.

“Amazon are now stocking the entire range across the UK and Europe, and we’ve forged partnerships with major retailers and distributors around the world.

“We are proud that DEW products are also used in schools across Dundee, including under a partnership with the city council and their distributor InStock, who use the products with a refill station in place at each location to provide environmental and economic benefits.

“DEW stands for Dundee Electrolysed Water and we are taking that name across our city, Scotland, the UK and around the world.”

Brian Cairns, of Michelin Development in Dundee, said: “Ecoanolytes UK is a dynamic environmentally focused business, which is bringing growth and success to the Dundee economy.

“This is a company which is on a clear growth trajectory and is the type of business we are geared up to support.”

Michelin Development provides loans of up to £50,000 and advice to local firms.