Earsman joins board at Energy Training Academy

Finance director role

By a Daily Business reporter |

Strategy: Alan Earsman

The Energy Training Academy has expanded its board with Alan Earsman joining as finance director.

A former senior finance figure with the Royal Bank of Scotland, Mr Earsman strengthens the senior management team running Scotland’s first community-focused energy training centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Formerly a chief operating officer at Capco Edinburgh, Linlithgow-based Mr Earsman spent 17 years at RBS in a variety of senior positions, while he was also head of finance, group functions, at Royal London.

“The role really appeals to me and I feel I can make a difference,” he said. “I like to focus on the strategic side of financing and enjoy working with progressive businesses and The Energy Training Academy certainly comes into that category.

“The vision for the centre in terms of its quality is very exciting. The impact it will have on helping change peoples’ lives was another big draw and I genuinely believe we will be able to make a huge social impact with the community-focused initiatives we will deliver.”

The social enterprise is an off-shoot of a partnership between heating firms The Edinburgh Boiler Company and HeatFix Scotland.

Work is ongoing at the 12,000 sq. ft. facility in Dalkeith which, when completed, will deliver Scottish Government-led programmes to help youngsters into employment, while also helping established gas engineers transition into renewables.

Mark Glasgow, managing director of The Edinburgh Boiler Company, said: “Alan brings third sector experience, which is important for us. He really bought into the idea of the academy project and his enthusiasm made him the ideal fit for the role.

“We are all looking ahead to when the academy opens its doors. The build is continuing to plan and I’m very pleased with the structure we’re establishing behind the scenes to make sure we have the strongest foundations.

“We’re in a good place at the moment as we prepare for the transition to low carbon alternatives and renewables and I’m confident, with our team driving the academy forward, that it is going to make a big impact in the community and also help change Scotland’s workforce.”

The academy is currently waiting on news of funding applications to the Investing In Communities Fund and the Boost It Fund via FirstPort.