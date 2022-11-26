Doddie Weir, 52, dies after losing MND battle

Rugby sadness

Doddie Weir (centre) on his Borders farm with Hamish Dykes (left) and David Ireland (photo: Colin Hattersley)

Former Scottish rugby international Doddie Weir has died aged 52, after losing his five-year battle with motor neurone disease.

His death was confirmed by his family this evening.

Scottish Rugby released a statement on social media just weeks after the sporting legend made an emotional return to Murrayfield as a guest at the Autumn Series match against New Zealand.

Weir, capped 61 times between 1990 and 2000, went on to raise millions through his My Name’5 Doddie foundation following his diagnosis in 2017.

He received the OBE in 2019 for services to rugby, to MND research and to the Borders community.

He is survived by his widow Kathy and sons Hamish, Angus and Ben.

Among those paying tribute was former England player Brian Moore who said: “Very sorry to hear about the death of Doddie Weir. An outstanding man in every sense and one who will be sorely missed. RIP Big Man.”

Born in Edinburgh, Weir played for Stewart’s Melville and Montrose, where he won six championships, before turning out for Newcastle and Border Reivers in the professional era. His first Scotland cap came against Argentina in November 1990.

He scored four international tries across his career, including two against New Zealand in a quarter-final defeat at the 1995 World Cup.