Update:

Shares cancellation

DeepMatter quits stock market in fund-raising move

| November 24, 2022
DeepMatter
DeepMatter will raise capital privately

DeepMatter Group, the Glasgow-based digital chemistry data and software company, is cancelling its shares on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and reverting to private ownership.

The company said major shareholders and potential institutional investors have decided that this will provide greater opportunities to raise capital that will secure its working capital requirements. This view has been supported to date by major shareholders.

Any cancellation of shares would be conditional on shareholder approval and there can be no certainty that proposals will be approved.

The board intends to continue discussions with key stakeholders and a further announcement will be made in due course.

The company anticipates it will seek to raise about £1m from its major shareholders ahead of the cancellation, following which a more substantial capital raise would be pursued as a private limited company in 2023. This capital raise is being undertaken in order to fund the long term growth ambitions of the company.  

The group continues to expect revenue for the current financial year to be no less than £1.5m and the group has cash and short term receivables of £0.7m.

DeepMatter follows a similar proposal announced last week by Scottish meals delivery company Parsley Box to cancel its shares on AIM.

Markets, News, Scotland, Technology & Health, UK, Updates & Results No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Dr Martens

Dr Martens profit eases | Kingfisher sees good start

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES 7am; Dr Martens Shoe retailer Dr Martens saw profits for theRead More

Pets At Home (Craigleith Retail Park)

Pets At Home slips | gas prices drive Parkmead profits

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES 4.45pm: London closes higher The FTSE 100 closed 12.4 points higherRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.