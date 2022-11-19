New chair
CBI Scotland to have first all-female leadership
Aberdeen lawyer Jennifer Young, managing partner of Ledingham, Chalmers, will become chair of CBI Scotland in the new year.
She succeeds Keith Anderson, chief executive of Glasgow-based Scottish Power, and joins director Tracy Black in the first all-female leadership of the organisation.
Ms Young, who specialised as a construction lawyer, said of her new role: “We are operating in particularly challenging times.
“That said, there remains ample potential to deliver a prosperous economic future for Scotland.”
She added: “It is with some trepidation then I am stepping into the role as Scottish chair. It shouldn’t be significant that it is an all female leadership team but it is noticeable. I am very much looking forward to the challenge of building on the strong platform we have.