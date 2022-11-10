Update:

Portfolio shift

Buccleuch snaps up original Kwik-Fit site

| November 10, 2022
Birthplace: first site of Kwik-Fit

Buccleuch Living Heritage Trust has acquired a piece of Kwik-Fit history by purchasing the company’s first site at 4-6 McDonald Road, Edinburgh, which was established in 1971.

It is part of a strategy to move the trust’s portfolio into more modern properties with a larger percentage of secure income.

Phil Eves of Buccleuch Property said: “This purchase is a reinvestment of funds into a modern ground floor unit let to Kwik Fit for a further 12 years with strong rental growth prospects.” 

Lismore represented Buccleuch Living Heritage Trust and Galbraith represented the vendor, CBRE Investment Management. 

, News, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Siemens-Gamesa-wind-farm

SNP admits recycling false claim over wind power

An SNP claim that Scotland has a quarter of Europe’s offshore wind power has provedRead More

Haymarket station

Rail strike halted as revised offer put to vote

Rail union bosses have agreed to put a revised offer from ScotRail to a voteRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.