Bruce joins Laings flagship Glasgow showroom

Retail

Laings has appointed Graham Bruce as general manager of its flagship Glasgow showroom.

Mr Bruce (pictured) joins from Fraser Hart, bringing 13 years of industry knowledge. The move marks a return to his hometown of Glasgow, where he began his career in the renowned Argyll Arcade.

As general manager, Mr Bruce will be responsible for preparing Laings for the opening of its Rowan House showroom in 2023.

The redevelopment is part of a wider £10 million investment to elevate and expand Laings showrooms throughout the UK, including Edinburgh, Cardiff and Southampton.

Stuart McDowell, managing director, said: “Graham is a well-respected leader in the industry and we look forward to welcoming him to the Laings family. His background, skills and passion speak volumes, and I cannot think of anyone better to be at the helm.”

Mr Bruce said: “The opportunity to join the business at such a pivotal time is incredibly exciting and I am looking forward to a fantastic year.”