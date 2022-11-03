Blain re-elected managing partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn

Law

Honoured: Andrew Blain

Andrew Blain has been re-elected by the partners of Shephered and Wedderburn to serve a second term as managing partner from 1 May 2023.

Mr Blain was first elected to the role in 2019 after joining the practice in 1989 and becoming a partner in 1996. He led the corporate practice from 2009 until 2019.

During his first term, the firm delivered sustained growth in profit and turnover and achieved 5% income growth to £62.2 million in the year to 30 April 2022.

He has overseen investment in talent through the promotion of 13 colleagues to partner roles, and the appointment of an additional eight partners as lateral hires, adding additional strength and depth in core strategic areas.

His first term has also seen the launch of Shepherd and Wedderburn’s Smarter Working innovation unit in 2019.

He said: “I am honoured to have been re-elected as managing partner for a further term and look forward to working with the board to deliver our strategy.

“Current economic and geopolitical events may not make this easy, but we have laid good long-term foundations with investments in people, technology and offices. It is a privilege to work with our talented people and our clients, and I look forward to leading the firm to continued success in the coming years”.

The firm’s chair, Gillian Carty, said: “During his first term, Andrew successfully and deftly navigated the many challenges presented by the pandemic. As we move into the second year of the firm’s growth strategy, we are delighted that Andrew has been re-elected and believe that his leadership and commitment to our clients and our colleagues will take the firm from strength to strength.”