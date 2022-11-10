Update:

Pay boost

Balfour+Manson hands staff cost of living bonus

| November 10, 2022
Elaine Motion
Elaine Motion: ‘doing what we can to help’

Law firm Balfour+Manson is giving all its 86 employees a £1,000 pre-Christmas bonus to support them with the rising cost of living. They will receive the discretionary payment in their pay packet on 28 November.

Elaine Motion, the firm’s chair, said:  “As a caring employer, we recognise that everyone is dealing with the rising cost of living, and we do not underestimate what that means for our staff. 

“So, we felt it was very important to provide as much support as we can to all our staff – especially in the run-up to Christmas, which is an expensive time for everyone.”

Balfour+Manson is one of Scotland’s longest-established independent legal firms, with offices in Frederick Street, Edinburgh, and Albyn Terrace, Aberdeen. 

It joins a list of firms which have made similar discretionary payments to staff, also seen by some to be a loyalty bonus at a time when firms are struggling to retain or recruit workers.

Fellow law firm Ledingham Chalmers last month set aside £200,000 to support staff with the rising cost of living, equal to £1,200 per employee.

More than 64,000 staff at Lloyds Banking Group received a £1,000 cash handout in August  

