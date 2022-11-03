Apple workers in Glasgow win union recognition

Retail first

Apple shop workers have demanded union recognition

Apple shop workers in Glasgow yesterday made history after their store became the first to win trade union recognition.

The staff secured a clear majority of two-thirds support following a statutory ACAS ballot.

In a statement, John Slaven, GMB Organiser, said: “This is an absolutely historic moment and testament to the hard work of the activists and workers in at the Buchanan Street store – it’s another compelling new chapter in the trade union story that’s being written across the world in Apple.

“The workforce has spoken in a loud and clear voice to achieve recognition, making the case that they are pro-worker and not anti-employer, and that trade unionism should be a normal and welcome feature of any workplace in any industry.”

A spokesperson for Apple said: “We have long been committed to providing an excellent experience for our customers and teams.

“Apple is one of the highest paying retailers in Scotland and we’ve regularly made enhancements to our industry-leading benefits as a part of the overall support we provide to our valued team members.”

Staff at other branches of Apple around the UK are now seeking similar recognition.

Apple has two stores in Glasgow, on Buchanan Street and in Braehead Shopping Centre, and one in Edinburgh.

Posties plan more strikes

Royal Mail strikes could cause mayhem for Christmas shopping, with 115,000 posties taking to the picket line at the end of this month.

In an announcement last night, the Communication Workers Union said that it was moving ahead with four further days of strike action, including Black Friday, the largest online shopping day of the year.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “Posties are in the fight of their lives against the Uberisation of Royal Mail and the destruction of their conditions. But 115,000 of our members will not just accept this war on their livelihoods and their industry.”