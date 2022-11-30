Index reshuffle

Abrdn: was hoping for a quick return to the FTSE 100

Asset manager Abrdn is poised to miss out on promotion to the blue chip shares index after falling short of the required threshold.

The Edinburgh-based company had been strongly tipped for a quick return to the FTSE 100 following its relegation in September.

But data from Refinitiv suggests it will not make it into the list when the quarterly reshuffle is announced today. Mining technology firm Weir Group, based in Glasgow, is due to be promoted. The decision is calculated on last night’s closing prices.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “After what felt like a symbolic relegation from the FTSE 100, Abrdn shares have seen a strong recovery in recent weeks on hopes the company allergic to vowels has been able to turn the tide on outflows, but it has just fallen short in a bid for index promotion.

“Of the names expected to make the move up mining services firm Weir is being rewarded for a more coherent and focused strategy which is beginning to pay dividends for the company.

“Oil prices have been volatile in 2022 and Harbour Energy is turning into a yo-yo stock having already been promoted and demoted this year and is set to go back to the FTSE 250 ranks once again.

“This shows the risks associated with shares in companies reliant on the price of a commodity over which they have no control.”