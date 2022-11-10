Abercrombie & Fitch’s first move into Scotland

Retail letting

Abercrombie & Fitch will open in George Street

Abercombie & Fitch, the US-owned casual fashion brand, is opening its first store in Scotland after agreeing a five-year lease in George Street, Edinburgh.

It is moving into the former Jack Wills unit, providing some relief to neighbouring retailers who have seen a number of brands, including TM Lewin, pull out of the street. The branch of NatWest bank is also closing.

Abercrombie & Fitch is taking 6,326 sq ft on the ground floor and basement of 65 George Street on a rent rising to £171,000 a year. Savills, completed the letting to AFH Stores UK on behalf of Patrizia.

Stuart Moncur, head of national retail at Savills, said: “George Street continues to be one of Edinburgh’s premier retailing destinations providing Abercombie & Fitch with an excellent location for its first store in Scotland. The attractive building is ideally suited to create a beautiful flagship store.

“George Street is a long-standing go-to address for aspirational retailers and we are very pleased to welcome Abercrombie & Fitch which will fit in seamlessly with other nearby brands including Sweaty Betty, Lulu Lemon and All Saints.”

Savills and Ewan Mackay Property Consultants advised Patrizia whilst AFH Stores UK was advised by Cushman & Wakefield.