Work to begin on Guala Closures’ £36m plant

How it will look: Guala Closures new plant

Guala Closures, a key supplier of caps to the bottled drinks industry, is due to begin work on its new £36 million plant in Lanarkshire that will consolidate its operations in Scotland.

The Italy-headquartered company is the world’s biggest provider of closures – devices that seal the contents inside a bottle and provide a safeguard against counterfeiting. It is the only supplier to the whisky industry in Scotland.

Planning has been approved for its new facility at Gartcosh which is backed by a £3.3m grant from Scottish Enterprise.

The company announced its plans in March and the move will safeguard the jobs of more than 400 employees currently at the company’s sites in Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire, and two sites at Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire, who will come together at the new factory.

The company’s general manager for Scotland Ken Moran said: “This investment confirms the Guala Closures Group’s commitment to developing one of its largest markets and underlines our determination to support customers, employees, suppliers and the Scottish economy.