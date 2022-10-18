Whisky bottlers plan international expansion

Platform growth

Big plans: Paul Jamieson and Julian Mithoff

Two whisky entrepreneurs running an e-commerce platform specialising in independent spirits have plans to the business overseas.

Founded in October 2020, Glasgow-based DamGoodDrams sells a range of independent whiskies.

As the hospitality industry bounced back from the pandemic, directors Paul Jamieson and Julian Mithoff saw a growing demand across international markets.

They are now in talks with international distributors, distilleries and cask brokers in Europe, North America and East Asia, to expand their rare and independent whisky offering to begin shipping worldwide.

There are two strands of the company, one for resale of casks and bottles and another as an independent bottler.

In addition to the resale on its e-commerce platform, DamGoodDrams is sourcing casks for its own bottlings.

To support the expansion and the purchase of casks for bottling as its own line, the company secured a £15,000 funding package from Transmit Startups through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme, with another £10,000 to follow next year.

Mr Jamieson said: “It’s been an incredible journey so far, and we’re eager to start trading internationally. There’s already considerable interest in our platform, with independent bottlers and distilleries approaching us, wanting to sell their whisky on our site which is really encouraging.

“The next exciting step for us is getting our own independent whisky launched and begin selling that overseas as well. We are so grateful to Transmit Startups and the Start Up Loans Programme for all the funding and support.

“After a very promising start for DamGoodDrams, we feel confident taking our business further, and we already have a couple of suppliers lined up for when we start shipping outside of the UK. Next year, we hope to branch out with our own bottling warehouse which would be a huge milestone for us and enable us to bottle our own whisky releases faster.”

DamGoodDrams is one of 892 small businesses in Glasgow to receive funding from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme since the initiative was launched in 2012.

Susan Nightingale, UK network director, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “Scotland’s whisky industry is full of opportunities for entrepreneurs with a passion for the craft and skill involved in distilling and bottling, and DamGoodDrams is a great example of how ambition and the right support can make dreams become reality.”