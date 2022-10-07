Wetherspoon posts loss | retail footfall improves

Markets: Live

7am: Wetherspoon loss

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon plunged to a £30.4m pre-tax loss before exceptionals for the year to the end of July from a £102.5m profit in 2019 as chair Tim Martin said government tax policies were not helping the recovery.

The company posted a £167m loss in 2021 when lockdown measures were still in place. Profit after exceptionals fell 72.4% to £26.3m (2019: £95.4m) and no dividend is recommended.

Mr Martin said the group was cautiously optimistic as he took another pop at government policies during the pandemic and at supermarkets gaining a VAT advantage over the hospitality sector.

In the first 9 weeks of the current financial year, to 2 October 2022, like-for-like sales increased by 10.1%, compared to the 9 weeks to 3 October 2021, but he said “firm predictions are hard to make”.

He said the company has improved its prospects in a number of ways in recent financial years.

“We own an increasing percentage of freehold properties; the balance sheet has been strengthened; interest rates have been fixed at low levels until 2031; we have a large contingent of long-serving pub staff and underlying sales are improving.

“However, as a result of the previously reported increases in labour and repair costs and the potentially adverse effects of rises in interest rates and energy costs on the economy, firm predictions are hard to make.

“Perhaps the biggest threat to the hospitality industry is the possibility of further lockdowns and restrictions.”

Retail footfall improves

Footfall in Scotland’s retail destinations rose 1.4 percentage points last month compared to the previous month, and up 6.9% year on year, but remains the joint weakest in the UK.

Data from the Scottish Retail Consortium and Sensormatic Solutions showed footfall 13.4% lower than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The average decline across the UK on pre-Covid levels was 9.8%. Northern Ireland was also down 13.4%, while the northwest of England was the best-performing region with a drop of 4.7%.

Global markets

Stocks on Wall Street closed in the red as investors digested a surprisingly big production cut from OPEC+, and looked ahead to the nonfarm payrolls report today.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.15%, as the S&P 500 lost 1.02% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.68%.

Twitter lost 3.72% amid reports that some of the financial backers of Elon Musk’s controversial deal to buy the social network were backing out.