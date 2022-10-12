Waring joins board of UK innovation group CPI

Technology

CPI, a social enterprise and innovation catalyst for the adoption of advanced tech and manufacturing solutions, has announced Jackie Waring as a non-executive director.

Ms Waring (pictured) is founder and chair of AccelerateHER, an organisation that has recognised and supported thousands of female founders from Scotland and other parts of the UK.

She also pioneered Scotland’s first all-female angel investment syndicate, Investing Women Angels (IWA), in 2013 to boost gender diversity in the vibrant angel ecosystem in Scotland. Since 2015, when IWA itself began investing, the number of female investors has increased sixfold.

Ms Waring will play a significant role in connecting founders, entrepreneurs and the investment community to CPI’s expertise, networks in academia and industry, and technology innovation infrastructure across the North of England and Scotland.

This includes CPI’s Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) in Paisley, which works with the pharma industry to solve big industry challenges and develop transformative solutions in small molecule and fine chemical manufacturing.

Ms Waring said: “I look forward to working alongside the executive team and my fellow non-executive board colleagues to provide guidance, advice and support to help the organisation build on the incredible work they are doing to support business innovation across the UK.”

CPI CEO Frank Millar said Ms Waring has a “long and successful track record in supporting and developing innovative businesses, especially within female-founded companies.

“Her knowledge and breadth of enterprise experience will bring tremendous value to CPI. I’m looking forward to working alongside Jackie as we build a diverse social enterprise that supports industry, founders, and academia to deliver innovations and advanced manufacturing solutions that make our world a better place.”