Ukraine thanks Scots cyber firm for war effort

Letter from Kyiv

Alistair Murray’s firm has helped Ukraine’s war with Russia

A Ukrainian politician has thanked the founder of a Scottish cyber security firm whose services have proved vital during the war with Russia.

Edinburgh-headquartered Trustify has encrypted all web domains linked to the Ukrainian government and 60 of its agencies, minimising opportunities for sinister hacks and data breaches.

That protection has been critical as the number of attacks on Ukraine’s web assets has rocketed by more than 300% since the onset of the war, with the Russian Federation waging a brutal cyber offensive to further destabilise the country.

Trustify founder Alistair Murray received an official letter from Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Oleksii Vyskub outlining the role it has played.

It stated: “Your generous support in providing SSL certificates for Ukrainian State domains is highly valued by us especially taking into account the ongoing full-scale war of the Russian federation against Ukraine.

“I truly believe that your support to Ukraine in protection of our Governmental websites and online citizen services from attacks is an important contribution to our future victory over Russia, the victory of people of good will over evil.

“We have been dealing with Trustify since 2019 and greatly value your input and support in keeping Ukraine safe from data breach.”

Over the last seven years Trustify has developed cyber security products and services to protect clients from online phishing scams, ransomware and data breaches.

It works with major banks, enterprises and public sector bodies, with clients including Cognizant, Fujitsu, Mastercard and government departments in Scotland, the UK and the Middle-east.

Mr Murray said: “To get such a vocal recognition from a senior politician of a country at war is a big moment. It’s something that has really energised our teams of coders and technical experts, who are so often the unsung heroes.

“For us to be playing a small part in the efforts to counter such a vicious, sustained attack and support Ukrainians at this time is a real privilege for us.”