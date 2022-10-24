UK braced for ‘deep recession’ as activity falls

Challenge for PM

Britain is poised for a slowdown (pic: Terry Murden)

Britain’s new Prime Minister is facing a “deep recession” as UK business activity shrinks to levels last seen in January 2021 when the country was paralysed by lockdown.

The private sector economy contracted sharply this month and will suffer a further hit if the Bank of England raises interest rates as expected next week.

The S&P Global/ CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 47.2 in October – the lowest reading since the 2009 financial crisis, excluding lockdoewns. Anything below 50 indicates contraction.

Demand for products and services continued to weaken as households rein in spending, with new orders falling at the sharpest rate since the start of 2021.

Services firms, which generate around two thirds of the UK’s economic output, are particularly badly hit from consumers cutting back in response to soaring inflation.

The sector, which includes hospitality firms like restaurants and pubs, saw output decline for the first time in 20 months and at the fastest pace since January 2021.

Manufacturers’ saw a sharp slump in output and new orders, exacerbated by the fastest downturn in exports for nearly two-and-a-half years.

Companies also reported a steep fall in business expectations, with optimism hitting the lowest level since April 2020.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the UK economy was ‘certain’ to contract in the last quarter.

“The heightened political and economic uncertainty has caused business activity to fall at a rate not seen since the global financial crisis in 2009 if pandemic lockdown months are excluded,” he said.