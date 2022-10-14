Cabinet crisis
Truss tipped to axe Chancellor in tax u-turn
Liz Truss is expected to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and reverse key measures in his mini-budget in a bid to hold on to power.
The Prime Minister has called a press conference for today and is tipped to bow to political and economic pressure and retain the plan to raise corporation tax from 19% to 25%.
This would slice £18 billion off the proposed package of £43bn and follows the u-turn on cutting the top rate of tax.
The expected announcement comes as Conservative MPs have given Ms Truss 17 days to save her job, with claims that leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are being lined up to replace her if Chancellor if Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic statement on 31 October fails to end turbulence in the financial markets.
Under the rules of the 1922 Committee, the Prime Minister cannot face a confidence vote until she has been in office for a year. However, in practice, if enough MPs pressure Sir Graham Brady, the committee chairman, one would probably take place.
Mr Kwarteng cut short his trip to Washington yesterday to head home for crunch talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Bank of England.
The Bank is due to end its emergency bond-buying scheme at the close of market business today, with speculation it may be forced to resume the programme unless the Chancellor reverses his plans.
The Office for Budget Responsibility is also due to present Mr Kwarteng with a draft of its assessment of his plans, though this will be rendered unimportant if big chunks of the plan are aborted.
In response to the anticipated u-turn, yields on the 30-year UK gilt – which has suffered the toughest sell off amid the market turmoil since the mini budget – dropped 17 basis points to 4.3%, thereby sharply reducing government borrowing. The FTSE 100 was up about 0.7% in mid-morning trade. Traders cut their forecasts for interest rates to peak to 5.5%, from over 6% yesterday.
Mr Kwarteng ditched a meeting planned for today with the International Monetary Fund which has been heavily critical of his tax cuts.
The managing director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, told a press conference: “Our message to everybody, not just the UK, is that at this time, fiscal policy should not undermine monetary policy.
Media Services
DB Media Services provides a one-stop-shop to manage your communications and photography with direct access to publishing on the Daily Business website
contact: mediaservices@dailybusinessgroup.co.uk
Mr Kwarteng told a fringe meeting at the event: “Our position hasn’t changed. I will come up with the medium-term fiscal plan on the 31 October, as I said earlier in the week, and there will be more detail then.”
However, asked about reversing the corporation tax plan, he replied: “Let’s see.”
Responding to questions about his future, he said he was “going nowhere”.
The latest moves follow the Prime Minister’s badly-received meeting with the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers this week which failed to provide many MPs with the reassurances they were seeking.
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has blamed the Bank of England for the turmoil in the value of sterling and the rising cost of Government borrowing, while former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said Governor Andrew Bailey’s handling of the situation had been “stupid”.
.