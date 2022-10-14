Three further tenants secured for Capital Square

Office moves

Capital Square: almost fully occupied

Three further lettings have been announced for Capital Square in Edinburgh, the recently-built Grade A offices in the city’s financial district.

The announcement takes the development to almost 90% occupancy with a further suite under offer.

Law firm Anderson Strathern is relocating from Rutland Court to take 21,432 sq ft across the ground and first floors on a 15-year lease, representing the largest new build Grade A office transaction in Edinburgh this year.

International audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars has leased 8,247 sq ft on the second floor on a ten-year lease, moving staff from an office in Apex 2 on Haymarket.

Following its acquisition of civil engineering firm Peter Brett Associates, Stantec is relocating staff currently based in Eastfield House and Randolph House.

It has taken a 9,241 sq ft suite on the third floor and hopes to be in occupation before the end of the year.

The new tenants join law firms Pinsent Masons and Brodies who relocated from Edinburgh offices.

The landlords are BAM and Federated Hermes, with CBRE and JLL acting as letting agents.

BAM also designed and constructed Capital Square and now provides facilities management services for the building.

Mark Broderick from BAM commented: “Our new occupiers are among the best businesses in their fields and understandably they all had high standards when searching for new offices in the city.”

Stewart Taylor, senior director at CBRE Scotland, said: “Securing these deals provides clear evidence that occupiers want best-in-class accommodation that resonates with their staff whilst helping to achieve their environmental goals.”

Craig Watson, Director at JLL, added: “A growing number of occupiers are signing up to Science Based Targets (SBTs) therefore sustainable office buildings which meet these commitments, like Capital Square, are letting ahead of their competition.

“There is no doubt in my mind that ESG is growing in importance and is now a fundamental part of occupiers’ decision making when considering an office move.”