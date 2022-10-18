Things to Ask Your Estate Agent Before Buying a Property

Advertorial Content |

Buying a property is a big decision, and you need to get prepared by getting advice from an estate agent before buying. An estate agent can help you understand the type of property best for you and your family.

AVRillo conveyancing solicitors in Bournemouth offer you 30 days free consultation for all matters related to residential property conveyancing services.

Negotiating the purchase price brings many decisions that cannot get avoided. Therefore you will want to know what to ask before buying a house in the first place.

Here are some of the things they should be looking out for when they gather information about you and your family:

1. Who Will Live on the Property?

It is important to know who will live in a new home as soon as possible so that you can make any necessary arrangements for moving in and finding somewhere else to live.

A good estate agent will want to know how many people will be living there, how old they are, and whether they have children or need a lot of space.

For example, tenants who do not require a lot of time and attention, such as students or young professionals, may suit the area, but they may not be able to pay the rent on time. If this is the case, you need to find a replacement before it becomes an issue.

2. How Much Money Do You Want For it?

An estate agent needs to know if you are interested in selling or buying the property before their first meeting with you, so make sure that you include this information on the buy-or-sell form that you complete before talking to them about your house search.

If possible, try to indicate how much money would be involved in either option by putting an estimate in writing (this way, they can’t argue with it).

3. What is the Asking Price?

If you are buying a home with an asking price, you will want to know how much the seller is willing to accept. It is important because there’s no such thing as a ‘fair’ price. The only thing you can do is offer what the seller will accept.

The asking price is what you will pay for the property. Ask how much lower the seller is prepared to accept if it’s negotiable. In addition, ask what it would take to sell the property at the asking price.

4. How Long has it Been on the Market?

If it’s been on the market for a while, then there’s likely to be interest in the property, which means that someone else might have made an offer and lost out because of this.

Some sellers may be willing to drop their prices if they know another buyer is interested.

5. How Many People Have Looked at it?

If this is your first time looking at houses or apartments in your area, you’ll probably have trouble finding something suitable.

However, if you’ve already looked at one house or apartment and found something suitable, others may have done the same thing and will be able to direct you to places where properties similar to what you want are.

In Conclusion

While estate agents are only too happy to help you move, you should ensure that the agent you choose knows what they are doing. On the way to your new home, there could be plenty of things to watch out for, and these tips should ensure you get what you pay for.

The best estate agent should be able to walk you through the entire purchasing process and help you arrive at the right place with the right property on the right terms.

That’s why it’s important to ask questions about your specific circumstances, research prices in your area, and consider your options before throwing yourself headfirst into a purchase, i.e., bidding wars are not always good!