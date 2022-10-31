Tesla-Glencore talks | Bowen debuts | AMTE Power | AAB deal

Markets: Live

7.45am: Asda completes Co-op deal

Asda has confirmed the completion of its £600 million acquisition of the Co-op’s petrol forecourt business.

It said the deal, which is part of its plans to expand into the convenience market, will see 2,300 workers move over from the Co-op to the supermarket group.

The change of focus follows Asda’s £6.8 billion takeover by the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital, who also own the EG Group forecourt giant.

7am: Tesla held talks with Glencore

Elon Musk’s Tesla car company considered taking a stake of up to 20% in Switzerland-based commodities group Glencore, the Financial Times reported.

The electric car maker was seeking to secure supplies of battery materials, such as cobalt, lithium and nickel.

Talks began last year and continued until March, when Glencore chief executive Gary Nagle visited Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California.

No deal was reached, partly over Tesla’s concern that Glencore’s coal mining operations conflicted with its environmental message and partly over reluctance to take a minority stake.

7am: Bowen seeks fintech acquisitions

Shares in Bowen, a special purpose acquisition company formed to acquire businesses in the technology innovations market, begin trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange today.

The company raised gross proceeds of £2 million (before expenses) through a placing at a price of 4p per share. Following admission, it will have 55 million ordinary shares in issue.

It will target firms in the financial services sector, such as digital payment systems, trading platforms and other related infrastructure that are entrepreneur led and preferably revenue-generating.

Aamir Quraishi, non-executive chair, is a seasoned investment banker and experienced board director.

7am: AMTE Power changeover

Alan Hollis today today begins work as chief executive following the change of roles announced on 6 September.

Mr Hollis has a 20 year public company track record of developing and executing profitable growth strategies within engineering and manufacturing businesses with turnovers ranging from £4m-£200m.

He takes over from Kevin Brundish who becomes strategy director and remains a member of the board. His focus will be to continue developing AMTE Power’s high performance battery cells in addition to the company’s customer, supplier and Government relationships.

AAB acquires English tax firm

Scottish accountancy practice AAB has acquired May Figures, a St Albans-based professional consultancy and specialist provider of R&D tax credit advice. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

May Figures has grown across the UK, delivering more than 3,500 R&D tax credit claims. It will continue to trade under its current name.

Global markets

Hopes are beginning to fade that the US Federal Reserve might take a less aggressive approach on interest rate hikes, while markets were spooked by higher wheat prices after Russia withdrew from a pact allowing Ukrainian grain to transit the Black Sea.

The main focus this week will be the Fed’s meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Bank of England meeting on Thursday and US jobs data on Friday. There will also be attention on Chinese economic data.

The Fed is all but certain to raise rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday with the Bank of England expected to impose a similar rise a day later, the eighth hike in a row, as the battle to control inflation goes on.

Brent crude oil futures hovered at $95.46 a barrel.