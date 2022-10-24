Sunak wins PM race after Mordaunt drops outs

New Tory leader

Rishi Sunak: first non-white PM

Rishsi Sunak will become the new Tory leader and UK Prime Minister after his only remaining rival Penny Mordaunt withdrew after failing to make the threshold of 100 nominations needed to trigger a run-off vote.

Ms Mordaunt pulled out just minutes before the 2pm deadline issued a statement saying MPs had “taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country”.

Mr Sunak, 42, who had secured nominations from more than half of Tory MPs, becomes Britain’s first non-white Prime Minister and the youngest since the Napoleonic Wars.

He was the only candidate to reach the nominations threshold of 100 MPs to enter the leadership race. It was his second bid for the job after being defeated buy Liz Truss last month. His election this time was made easier after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled out last night.

Mr Sunak was addressing MPs at 2:30pm before visiting the King to be invited to form a government.

Attention will quickly turn to the management of the economy and the public finances – amid warnings of a deep recession – and whether he confirms Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor who is expected to deliver the fiscal plan next Monday.

The FTSE 100 index was up 57 points to 7,026.90 following Mr Sunak’s victory.

In the campaign to replacer Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak had warned that Liz Truss’s policies would lead to rising interest rates. Voters rejected him in favour of Ms Truss, though he was proved right.

… more follows

UK braced for ‘deep recession’ as activity falls