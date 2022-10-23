Sunak to be named PM as Johnson bows out

Tory leadership

Boris Johnson has quit, leaving Rishi Sunak to be declared new leader

Rishi Sunak is likely to be named Britain’s new Prime Minister tomorrow after Boris Johnson quit the race admitting he is unlikely to unite the party.

Mr Johnson said he had cleared the 100-declarations threshold but this is far fewer than Mr Sunak and he felt that dropping out was the “right thing to do”. Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt is well short of the threshold.

Mr Sunak, the former Chancellor, who officially launched his campaign this morning, already has more than twice as many supporters as the former Prime Minister – 146 against Mr Johnson’s 61 and Ms Mordaunt’s 26.

In statement, said he felt he is “uniquely placed” to avoid the country being plunged into a disastrous general election, but he could not reach agreement with his leadership rivals “in the national interest”.

He said: “In the last few days I have been overwhelmed by the number of people who suggested that I should once again contest the Conservative Party leadership, both among the public and among friends and colleagues in Parliament.

“I have been attracted because I led our party into a massive election victory less than three years ago – and I believe I am therefore uniquely placed to avert a general election now.

“A general election would be a further disastrous distraction just when the government must focus on the economic pressures faced by families across the country.

“I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 – and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow. There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members – and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday.

“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.

“And though I have reached out to both Rishi and Penny – because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest – we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this.

“Therefore I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds. I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.”

Ms Mordant now remains as the only challenger to Mr Sunak and she stated early today that she was “in it to win it”. But with her support well below that of the former Chancellor it is a lost cause and the likelihood is that she will concede before the official 2pm deadline for nominations.

… more follows