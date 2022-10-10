Sturgeon pledges £20bn fund to ‘build Scotland’

Leader's address

Nicola Sturgeon: spoke of the ‘prize of independence’

Nicola Sturgeon today announced that under independence the Scottish Government would invest £20 billion over a decade through a new investment fund.

Using remaining oil revenues and new borrowing powers it would support a massive programme to decarbonise housing, cut fuel bills, reduce fuel poverty and finance the building of thousands more affordable homes.

The Building a New Scotland Fund would also invest in local renewable energy projects, helping communities own assets and wield more influence over their use.

“Combining Scotland’s abundant resources with the powers of independence to benefit this

and future generations,” she said. “That is what independence is all about.”

Addressing delegates at the SNP annual conference in Aberdeen, the party leader recognised the impact that a transition to renewables would have on the local and national economy.

“As we move now – in so many ways – into a new era, we have a duty to repay all those who work in that industry,” she said.

“A duty to support them into new jobs in green energy. An opportunity to usher in the new age of Scottish renewables.

“Aberdeen is the oil and gas capital of Europe. Let us resolve today to make it the net zero capital of the world.”

Oil and gas will be helped to transition to renewables

She said that this ambition led the Scottish Government to establish the £500 million Just Transition Fund for this region.

“Today I can announce the first 22 projects have just been awarded funding of more than £50 million. These projects will support the production of green hydrogen; the development of wave and tidal technology; and even pioneer the use of waste from whisky to recycle EV batteries;

“They will focus on the skills our existing workforce need to take advantage of the renewables revolution.

“Incredible Scottish ingenuity here in the North-East, supported by the Scottish Government, developing technologies to tackle the global climate emergency.

“It is exciting, inspiring stuff and it is a shining example of what a Scottish Government can do when the powers lie in our hands.”

The party leader declared that she rejected suggestions that she was seeking her exit, stating that she would be around “for some to come” and said the next in her policy papers on independence will be published on 17 October.

She made no reference to the recent round of new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea but confirmed that her government would not be issuing licences for fracking; will repeal Westminster’s anti trade union legislation and end age discrimination for those on the minimum wage.

“We will show how businesses can benefit from independence. With EU membership they’ll be back inside the world’s biggest single market.

Liz Truss was criticised for ‘disastrous’ policies

“With a fairer migration policy and freedom of movement restored, they will have access workers from Europe and across the world.”

They will have new opportunities to influence government policy through a social partnership approach.

“In short, we will show how we can break with the low productivity, high inequality Brexit

based UK economy.

“And use the full powers of independence to build an inclusive, fair, wellbeing economy that

works for everyone.”

She said that if the past three weeks “have taught us anything it is that a country’s fiscal and monetary policy must be sustainable and command confidence. We will not shy away from that.”

Ms Sturgeon said no SNP Government will ever inflict on Scotland the “immoral, self-defeating disaster of a policy,” that was unveiled in the UK Government’s mini-budget last month.