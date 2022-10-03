Sterling rises after Chancellor’s tax u-turn

Markets: Live

9am: Sterling up on tax u-turn

The pound advanced against the dollar ahead of the announcement that the government was scrapping plans to cut the higher rate of tax.

Mr Kwarteng said in a statement on Twitter that the government is “not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate”. He added: “We get it, and we have listened.

“This will allow us to focus on delivering the major parts of our growth package.”

The announcement was followed by a rise in the pound against the dollar. Sterling was up 0.7% to $1.2453 before settling 0.2%

The pound has clawed back all of its losses against the US dollar since Kwarteng delivered the mini-budget on 23 September.

The FTSE 100 was down 56 points at 6,837.59. However, the rising pound reduced expectations for future interest rate levels asnd provided support to housebuilders.

Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon were towards the top of the blue chip index