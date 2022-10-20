Starmer’s credentials tested in address to TUC

Leader's speech

Sir Keir Starmer: demands from trade unions (pic: Terry Murden)

Sir Keir Starmer’s election chances will be tested today when he faces trade unionists calling on him to back striking workers.

The Labour leader addresses the Trades Union Congress in Brighton amid chaos in the UK government but with his own credentials with traditional Labour voters still fragile.

Sir Keir is riding a wave of popularity in the polls on the back of the Tories meltdown, but he still has to win over many of those who deserted Labour in 2019.

The general secretary of Unite Sharon Graham has called on him to make it clear where he stands on workers’ rights after a number of shadow ministers were reprimanded for joining picket lines.

Ms Graham, who leads Labour’s biggest union financial backer, told the TUC in Brighton that she was demanding that Labour “do not stand on the sidelines and play this safe”.

Sir Keir will speak at the conference today and will be urged to set out his party’s policy on raising public sector pay in line with inflation and supporting pickets.

He addresses the congress amid an ongoing series of strikes involving workers across a number of sectors including BT, rail and Royal Mail, and other pay disputes involving teachers and nurses.

Mark Serwotka, the general secretary of the PCS union, warned that Sir is “going to get questions” . Even though the PCS is not affiliated to the Labour party its members want to hear a clear expression of support from the party’s leader, he said.