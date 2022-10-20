Starmer pledges New Deal in ‘dynamic’ Britain

TUC address

Sir Keir Starmer addressing the TUC

Sir Keir Starmer threw down the gauntlet to Liz Truss today by dismissing her ‘trickle down fantasy’ and promising to redistribute wealth under a “new deal”.

Addressing the TUC gathering in Brighton the Labour leader attacked the Prime Minister’s tax cuts for the wealthy and said he would build a Government “dedicated to building an economy that works for working people”.

He said: “We face a battle for the soul of our country – who we are, who we’re for. The Labour choice is a Britain that is fairer, greener and more dynamic.”

Sir Keir is riding a wave of popularity in the polls on the back of the Tories meltdown, but he still has to win over many of those who deserted Labour in 2019 and with his own credentials among traditional Labour voters still fragile.

He accused the Prime Minister of being “completely out of touch with the reality of the British economy”, accusing her of believing workers’ rights and collective bargaining are a barrier to growth.

“She doesn’t care about the distribution of wealth in Britain – she hasn’t u-turned on that,” he said.

Sir Keir said: “Britain deserves better, Britain cannot afford the chaos of the Conservatives any more, we need a general election now.

“Never again can Britain take seriously their claim to be a party of aspiration or sound money.”

Labour’s New Deal for Working People will “end fire and rehire, ban zero-hour contracts, extend parental leave, strengthen flexible working, better protections for pregnant women, mandatory reporting on ethnicity pay gaps, statutory sick pay for all, a single worker status…