SNIB ‘making progress’ as CEO hunt goes on
The Scottish National Investment Bank has made “clear progress” and is “well positioned” to deliver environmental, social, and financial returns, it said in its first full year accounts.
Willie Watt, chair of the taxpayer-funded bank, said it was helping to get investment into private and third sector projects which may find funding “challenging”.
Launched in November 2020 with £2 billion over ten years, SNIB was established to be a development investment bank, delivering patient, mission impact investment to the Scottish economy.
In the year to 31 March more than £140 million has been invested in 12 businesses and projects, including Highland Coast Hotels, Lothian Broadband Group and Aberdeen Harbour.
The bank’s investments have ranged from £1m to £50m across a variety of deal structures– debt, equity, and fund investments. All opportunities the bank considers are aligned to its missions and are commercial investment opportunities.
These investments have leveraged a further £327m from private and public sector investors. Net assets have risen from £31.4m to £165.4m at year end.
An unrealised loss of £3.4m has been recognised in the financial year, largely due to the early valuation profile of fund investments where unrealised losses are expected followed by capital appreciation in later years.
As a development bank, it is required to take increased risk with investments to prove the commercial viability of new markets and technologies, or to bridge an investment gap where the risk is perceived to be too high for private sector investors.
Headcount has doubled, but there was no update on a new chief executive to replace Eilidh Mactaggart, who quit controversially at the beginning of the year. Chair Willie Watt told Daily Business in August that an appointment would “probably” be announced by the end of the year.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Mr Watt said: “This has been a year in which investment activity has ramped up and tangible impacts are manifesting themselves with our portfolio.
“The bank is acting as a catalyst to encourage investment in businesses or projects in the private and third sector in which it may otherwise be challenging to obtain funding.
“I am excited about the future; we have a strong team in place and are well placed to continue to deliver impact investment which has a material impact on the Scottish economy.”
Interim chief executive Sarah Roughead said: “The Bank has demonstrated its ability to be a catalyst for private investment into businesses and projects aligned to its missions. In doing so the Bank has established itself as a credible financial institution within Scotland’s finance community.”
Looking forward Ms Roughead added: “As our portfolio and networks grow, the bank aims to offer deeper insights, working as a conduit between both policy makers and business leaders.
“This, together with continuing to increase awareness of the bank in the wider ecosystem, will be an area of focus for next year.”
