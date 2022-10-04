SNIB ‘making progress’ as CEO hunt goes on

Bank update

Willie Watt: activity has ramped up

The Scottish National Investment Bank has made “clear progress” and is “well positioned” to deliver environmental, social, and financial returns, it said in its first full year accounts.

Willie Watt, chair of the taxpayer-funded bank, said it was helping to get investment into private and third sector projects which may find funding “challenging”.

Launched in November 2020 with £2 billion over ten years, SNIB was established to be a development investment bank, delivering patient, mission impact investment to the Scottish economy.

In the year to 31 March more than £140 million has been invested in 12 businesses and projects, including Highland Coast Hotels, Lothian Broadband Group and Aberdeen Harbour.

The bank’s investments have ranged from £1m to £50m across a variety of deal structures– debt, equity, and fund investments. All opportunities the bank considers are aligned to its missions and are commercial investment opportunities.

These investments have leveraged a further £327m from private and public sector investors. Net assets have risen from £31.4m to £165.4m at year end.

An unrealised loss of £3.4m has been recognised in the financial year, largely due to the early valuation profile of fund investments where unrealised losses are expected followed by capital appreciation in later years.

As a development bank, it is required to take increased risk with investments to prove the commercial viability of new markets and technologies, or to bridge an investment gap where the risk is perceived to be too high for private sector investors.

Headcount has doubled, but there was no update on a new chief executive to replace Eilidh Mactaggart, who quit controversially at the beginning of the year. Chair Willie Watt told Daily Business in August that an appointment would “probably” be announced by the end of the year.