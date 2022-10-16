Scotland ‘well-prepared’ for independence

Economic prospectus

Nicola Sturgeon: many institutions are in place (pic: Terry Murden)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will tomorrow declare that no country in history has been better-prepared to become independent than Scotland.

She will say that it has strong economic foundations and immense potential, and that many of the key institutions that an independent country needs are already in place.

The third paper in the SNP Government’s Building a New Scotland series will outline a commitment to rejoining the EU and an improved migration system as well as a secure, low-cost energy market in an independent Scotland.

The economic prospectus will also examine issues such as currency and fiscal policy, border arrangements, and proposals for a Building a New Scotland Fund to unlock £20bn of investment during the first decade of an independent Scotland which was announced at the recent party conference.

She has previously stated that an independent Scotland will have a central bank but use the UK pound until the time is right to introduce a Scottish pound.